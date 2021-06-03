Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after buying an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

