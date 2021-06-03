Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

