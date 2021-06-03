Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $139.73. 12,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,085. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

