Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.20. 38,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,085. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

