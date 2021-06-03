Veil (VEIL) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $2.72 million and $1,902.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,999.00 or 0.99894282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.43 or 0.01153763 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00536040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00408359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00090755 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

