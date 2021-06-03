Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 250,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,825,798.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.