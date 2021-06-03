Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

VERO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

