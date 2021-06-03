Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $90.31 million and $45.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00241842 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,295,169,510 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

