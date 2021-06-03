Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $233.68 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.