Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

