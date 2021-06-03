Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.627 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.85. 204,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216,564. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

