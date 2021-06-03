Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

