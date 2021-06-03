Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

