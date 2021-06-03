Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

