Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NCV opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.