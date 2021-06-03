Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NCV opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
