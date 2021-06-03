Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82. Vivendi has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

