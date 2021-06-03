Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of VCRA opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

