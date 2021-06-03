Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. 816,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,413. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.