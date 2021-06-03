W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $3.46 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

MU stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.76. 304,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

