W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,641,000 after buying an additional 173,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 164,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

