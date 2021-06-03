W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 134 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

