Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

BKU opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

