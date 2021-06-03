Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 26.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 693,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 161.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

