Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 273,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 267,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wallbridge Mining in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

