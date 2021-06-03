Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $77.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.