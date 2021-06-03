Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.
Welltower stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $77.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
