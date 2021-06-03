Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WBK shares. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.