Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $312.21. 95,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $331.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

