Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. 658,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.