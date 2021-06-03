Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.39. 3,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

