Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.74. 67,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $384.67. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

