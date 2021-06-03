Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.52. 7,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,601. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

