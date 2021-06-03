Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.7% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 275,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,007. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $504.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

