Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,826,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,763. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $70.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

