WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.12 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter.

