WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 911,879 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

