Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE:WK traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72. Workiva has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Workiva by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

