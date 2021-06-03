World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $83,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

