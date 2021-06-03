World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,164 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,926.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

