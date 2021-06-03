World Asset Management Inc Sells 208 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $128.04 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.