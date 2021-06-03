World Asset Management Inc Sells 599 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

HRL opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,208 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.