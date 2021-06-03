XP (NASDAQ:XP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XP (NASDAQ:XP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

XP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,737. XP has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 2.02.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. XP had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $480.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

