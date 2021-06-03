Xponance Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.