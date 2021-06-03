Xponance Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.