Xponance Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $955,376 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

