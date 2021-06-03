Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,944 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

CPRI stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

