Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

