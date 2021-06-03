YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. YIELD App has a market cap of $35.29 million and $624,281.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.20 or 0.09307831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052003 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,551,157 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.