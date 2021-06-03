Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 81.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $821.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.