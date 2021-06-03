Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $449.26 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.77. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

