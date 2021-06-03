Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.31. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

